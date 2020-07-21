UK government borrowing hits record 128 billion pounds in April-June 2020

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British government borrowing
surged to a record 127.9 billion pounds in the first three
months of the 2020/21 financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown
measures were at their tightest, official figures showed on
Tuesday.
Public sector net borrowing between April and June was 103.9
billion pounds higher than in the same three months last year,
and more than double the 55.4 billion pounds borrowed in all of
the 2019/20 tax year which ended in March.
Borrowing in June alone, excluding state-owned banks, was
35.5 billion pounds, five times higher than a year earlier and
below economists' average forecast of 41.5 billion pounds in a
Reuters poll, following a big downward revision for May.
Public sector net debt, excluding state owned banks, rose to
1.984 trillion pounds, which Britain's Office for National
Statistics said was equivalent to 99.6% of gross domestic
product - also a downward revision compared with May.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)