UK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The chief medical officers of the
United Kingdom have said children should return to school after
the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education
posed much bigger risks to them than catching COVID-19.
The rare joint statement from the top health advisers to the
governments of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
represents a boost for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who
has said getting children back to school is a national priority.
Confidence in the government's approach to schooling during
the coronavirus pandemic took a hit last week when education
minister Gavin Williamson was forced into an embarrassing U-turn
over examination results.
"Very few, if any, children or teenagers will come to long
term harm from COVID-19 due solely to attending school," they
said. "This has to be set against a certainty of long-term harm
to many children and young people from not attending school,"
the CMOs said in a joint statement published late on Saturday.
Evidence showed that a lack of schooling increased
inequalities, reduced opportunities and could exacerbate
physical and mental health issues, the statement said.
By contrast there was clear evidence of a very low rate of
severe disease in children, even if they caught COVID-19, and an
exceptionally low risk of dying.
"The percentage of symptomatic cases requiring
hospitalisation is estimated to be 0.1% for children aged 0-9
and 0.3% among those aged 10-19, compared to a hospitalisation
rate of over 4% in the UK for the general population," the
statement said.
Johnson has said reopening schools in September is a social,
economic and moral imperative, insisting they would be able to
operate safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Separately, England's chief medical officer was quoted as
saying it would be foolish to count on a coronavirus vaccine
being ready for use this year.
"I think if we look forward a year, I think the chances are
much greater than if we look forward six months and we need to
have that sort of timescale in mind," Chris Whitty told Sky
News.
"So planning for the next winter, it would be foolish to
plan on the basis we will have a vaccine."
(Writing by William Schomberg
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)