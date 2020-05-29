Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK helps employers with slow phase-in of job shield costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:22pm EDT
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

By William Schomberg and David Milliken

British finance minister Rishi Sunak offered fresh help to employers hammered by the coronavirus shutdown on Friday in the form of a gradual phase-in of contributions from them to the government's costly wage subsidy scheme.

The government has been paying 80% of the wages of some 8.4 million workers since March to avoid companies laying them off as coronavirus restrictions curtailed their operations.

In August the companies will have to resume pension and social security payments for their staff, building up to 10% of the wage costs in September and 20% in October, a lesser requirement than reported by media before the announcement.

Sunak also brought forward to July 1 the start of part-time work under the programme, a demand of businesses seeking to rebuild gradually after the lockdown. He extended another multi-billion-pound income scheme for self-employed workers as well.

"Our top priority has always been to support people, protect jobs and businesses through this crisis," he said.

"Now, as we begin to re-open our country and kickstart our economy, these schemes will adjust to ensure those who are able to work can do so, while remaining amongst the most generous in the world."

Although common in other European countries, the income support schemes represented a big shift for the Conservative Party and its traditionally free-market instincts when they were launched in March as the coronavirus crisis swept the world.

Len McCluskey, leader of the Unite trade union, welcomed Friday's changes but called for more help for the hardest-hit sectors such as aviation and hospitality.

"Without such assistance, and soon, many businesses will simply shut up shop, resulting in the mass unemployment the chancellor has sought to avoid these past two months," he said.

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry, said the changes would aid the economy's recovery.

However, the cost of two income programmes was now likely to shoot past 100 billion pounds ($123 billion), the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, said, about as much as for the National Health Service over the same March-October period.

Sunak declined to comment on whether he plans to bring forward his next budget statement, due in the autumn, in which he will spell out how he will tackle Britain's surging debt.

BIG HELP, BIG COST

One in three private sector employees are covered by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which has already cost the state about 15 billion pounds.

It is due to expire at the end of October and Sunak said on Friday it would close for new claims on June 30.

The Bank of England says the scheme could limit a rise in the unemployment rate to about 9%, double its most recent reading but way below an estimated 20% in the United States.

Under the plan, workers are receiving 80% of their wages up to 2,500 pounds a month.

Some employers had warned that they would not be able to pay 20% of the wage costs of their furloughed staff as soon as August - as reported by media before Friday's announcement - raising the risk of a fresh surge in job losses.

Sunak said that hardship lay ahead for many but the scheme was too expensive to continue indefinitely.

Britain's borrowing in April alone of over 60 billion pounds was equivalent to almost all of the previous financial year and looks set to hit 300 billion pounds this year, a towering 15% of gross domestic product.

About 2.3 million claims totalling 6.8 billion pounds have been made under the income support scheme for self-employed people.

That had been due to close on Sunday but Sunak said it would be extended and a second, slightly smaller final grant would be available from August.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce, William James and Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Frances Kerry and Philippa Fletcher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pMorgan Stanley plans June return of some traders to New York headquarters - CNBC
RE
02:35pSTEVE KING : King Introduces Bill to Indemnify Pork Producers for Euthanized Hogs
PU
02:30pIMF Executive Board Approves a US$732 Million Disbursement to Bangladesh to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic HTML File
PU
02:30pHFO : End of an era
PU
02:25pPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : ‘Grim Reapers' to Haunt Downtown Crete
PU
02:22pUK helps employers with slow phase-in of job shield costs
RE
02:21pFed's Powell fears second coronavirus wave, reiterates crisis-fighting pledge
RE
02:08pOil mixed on U.S.-China tensions but heads for huge monthly rise
RE
02:07pOil mixed on U.S.-China tensions but heads for huge monthly rise
RE
02:00pItalian magistrates target Uber Italia over alleged rider exploitation - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Former HK leader calls out HSBC following UK criticism of security law

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group