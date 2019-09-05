Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK hirings hit hard by Brexit crisis - recruiters' survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of workers hired for permanent jobs via recruitment agencies in Britain fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in August as the Brexit crisis deepened, a survey showed on Friday.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG said hiring of temporary workers rose but remained close to its slowest pace in 75 months while permanent placements fell for the sixth month in a row as employers postponed hiring.

"Brexit uncertainty continues to take its toll on the jobs market," James Stewart, vice chair at KPMG, said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took office in July, has said he will take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a transition deal to smooth the economic shock, unless Brussels gives in to his demands for concessions.

But this week, lawmakers rushed to approve a bill which would require Johnson to ask for an extension of the Brexit deadline, prompting him to demand an early election.

"The first priority should be avoiding a damaging no-deal Brexit and giving some stability back to British businesses, so they can drive the prosperity of the whole country," REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said.

August saw the smallest increase in job vacancies since January 2012, the survey showed.

Starting salaries of permanent staff rose at the weakest pace since December 2016 as a squeeze on candidates eased - the availability of staff fell at the most moderate pace for over two-and-a-half years.

Britain's labour market has strengthened since the Brexit referendum in 2016, bringing unemployment down to its lowest rate in more than 40 years and pushing up pay. The Bank of England is watching pay growth closely as it tries to work out what to do next with interest rates.

(Reporting by Makenzie Katz; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.8949 Delayed Quote.0.92%
KEANE GROUP INC 5.63% 5.44 Delayed Quote.-33.50%
REC LTD -1.59% 142.6 End-of-day quote.14.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:08pTelenav says no alteration to its GM contract
RE
09:08pTrump to meet with USDA, EPA officials about biofuels plan - sources
RE
09:07pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway starts test runs
PU
09:05pGlobal shares rise, safe havens sold on trade war optimism, firm U.S. data
RE
08:37pJapan's July household spending up for eighth straight month, but at slower pace
RE
08:32pTech startups tout AI to airlines seeking revenue boost
RE
08:19pDOLLAR INDEX : G10 currencies to dance to dollar's tune, trade-war and Fed song
RE
08:10pUK hirings hit hard by Brexit crisis - recruiters' survey
RE
07:52pTRUMP TO MEET WITH USDA, EPA OFFICIALS ABOUT BIOFUELS PLAN : sources
RE
07:39pJapan real wages drop for seventh straight month in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
3IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
5ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group