UK hopes Trump and Xi can ease trade tensions at G20 summit - Hammond

06/17/2019 | 10:30am EDT
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua shake hands at Mansion House in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can make progress on easing trade tensions when they meet later this month at a summit of world leaders in Japan, British finance minister Philip Hammond said.

"Britain is a very open, trading economy. We are very vulnerable to anything that impacts on global trade and global economic growth, so we very much hope for an early solution to the tensions between the U.S. and China," Hammond said.

"We are confident that a solution can be found," he said in response to a question at a news conference after meeting Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday for talks on economic and financial ties between Britain and China.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

