Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK house price growth cools unexpectedly in May - Nationwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price growth cooled unexpectedly in May to its slowest rate in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, countering other signs the housing market may be past the worst of its pre-Brexit slowdown.

House prices increased 0.6% in May compared with a year ago after rising by 0.9% in April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 1.2% rise in May.

House prices in May fell 0.2% from April, when they grew 0.3% on the month Nationwide said.

The figures looked at odds with other tenative signs that activity in housing market is gradually picking after slowing sharply through 2018.

While house prices have been rising across the country as a whole, prices in London have fallen according to various indicators, hit by unaffordable prices for many buyers, tax changes and Brexit uncertainty.

"Nationwide's data confirm that house prices remain on an essentially flat trend, primarily because Brexit uncertainty has instilled some caution among buyers," economist Samuel Tombs from Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

"The trend likely won't improve in the next couple of months, given the political deadlock in Westminster."

Mortgage lending data for April from the Bank of England, which had improved in recent months, is due at 0830 GMT.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with President of Sri Lanka
PU
03:26aJapan's April household consumption seen up on holiday spending - Reuters poll
RE
03:24aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Palaszczuk Government growing agriculture jobs in the Scenic Rim
PU
03:19aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Purchasing Managers Index for May 2019
PU
03:19aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAuto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
03:04aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with President of Sri Lanka
PU
03:03aUK house price growth cools unexpectedly in May - Nationwide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4TESLA : TESLA : promotes lower priced China-made Model 3 in sales push
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About