Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK house price growth hits nearly four-year high - RICs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London

A measure of British house prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly four years in February as the residential property market picked up for a third month in a row, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said on Thursday.

However, a survey conducted by RICS also showed concerns over the potential impact of coronavirus on the market.

"For now at least, feedback around expectations are consistent with activity levels continuing to strengthen albeit relatively modestly," Simon Rubinsohn, RICS's chief economist, said in a statement.

RICS house price balance, based on a survey of its members, jumped to +29 in February, up from +18 in January and above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the strongest reading of the price balance since April 2016.

Prices rose across the whole country but the gains were strongest in London, Yorkshire and the Humber, and in East Anglia, RICS said.

Britain's economy showed signs of recovery in early 2020 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's clear-cut election win in December removed short-term uncertainty about Brexit and a possible shift in politics under the left-wing Labour Party.

But official data showed zero overall economic growth in January.

Britain's government and the Bank of England announced a double-barrelled package of higher spending and an interest rate cut on Wednesday to fend off the risk of a sharp downturn in the economy caused by the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aChina automakers seek government relief after Feb sales dive 79% on coronavirus
RE
04:19aCorporate credit risk heightens as coronavirus impact spreads
RE
04:17aAirline stocks in tailspin after Trump travel ban
RE
04:17aSELL SIGNAL : Trump's shallow virus plan blows floor out of markets
RE
04:16aAs S&P 500 selloff approaches 20%, what next?
RE
04:12aUK fires double stimulus salvo to soften coronavirus hit
RE
04:12aUK announces budget plan as coronavirus risks mount
RE
04:12aBig-spending Sunak ditches taunts and jokes in his first UK budget
RE
04:12aSunak to investigate changing fiscal rules
RE
04:12aUK's big-spending budget tees up 100 billion pounds more borrowing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
3GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Outlook on ..
4INTU PROPERTIES PLC : INTU PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
5NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group