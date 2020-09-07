UK house prices hit new high after COVID lockdown - Halifax

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped by
the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage
lender Halifax said, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in
the country's housing market even as fears grow of a sharp rise
in unemployment.
House prices were 5.2% higher than in August 2019, Halifax
said.
The surge in activity was fuelled by a temporary tax cut on
purchases, pent-up demand and some buyers wanting to move to
bigger properties after the lockdown, Russell Galley, managing
director at Halifax, said.
"Notwithstanding the various positive factors supporting the
market in the short-term, it remains highly unlikely that this
level of price inflation will be sustained," he said.
Britain's government is winding down its huge job retention
scheme and economists expect unemployment to jump in the coming
months.
"We do expect greater downward pressure on house prices in
the medium-term," Galley said.
Last week, another mortgage lender Nationwide also reported
house prices hit a record high in August and data from the Bank
of England showed mortgage approvals rose unexpectedly strongly
in July.
House prices were 1.6% higher than in July, Halifax said,
slightly higher than the median forecast of 1.5% in a Reuters
poll of economists.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)