Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK house prices steady, sales weakest in five months - RICS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 02:08am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Terraced houses are seen in Primrose Hill, London

LONDON (Reuters) - House prices in London fell last month at the fastest pace since April but there were strong gains away from southern England, giving a broadly flat picture overall, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.

The RICS said its monthly national house price balance edged down to +2 in August from July's six-month high of +4, in line with average expectations in a Reuters poll of economists.

London has been the hardest-hit property market in the United Kingdom since 2016's Brexit vote, with appetite for expensive city centre housing damaged by concern about financial services jobs after Brexit and higher purchase taxes.

The prospect of higher interest rates was a further concern, RICS said, after the Bank of England raised rates in August for only the second time in a decade and said it was on course to raise rates gradually.

RICS said its regional price balance for London sank to -52 in August, its lowest since April, while in Northern Ireland, where prices have yet to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, the index was a robust +48.

"It is clearly very difficult to talk about the housing market ... without being acutely aware of the marked differences in trends across the UK. In many parts of the country the housing market actually remains quite firm," RICS economist Simon Rubinsohn said.

Sales volumes at a national level were the weakest in five months, but this mostly reflected a sluggish market in regions neighbouring London, with solid demand in Northern Ireland and southwest England.

In the longer term, RICS said its members expected rents to grow faster than house prices. Rents were forecast to rise by about 3 percent a year over the next five years, while prices were predicted to increase at an annual rate of 2 percent.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aKuwait stocks retreat further; volume rises
AQ
02:23aRenewed hopes for U.S.-China trade talk weigh on dollar, lift yuan
RE
02:23aApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
02:13aSenate Confirms Charles Rettig as IRS Commissioner -- Update
DJ
02:08aUK house prices steady, sales weakest in five months - RICS
RE
02:02aU.S. INVITES CHINA TO TRADE TALKS AS TARIFFS LOOM : White House adviser
RE
01:51aOWNING TESLA SHARES ABOUT THE RISKIEST IT HAS EVER BEEN : options data
RE
01:50aFitbit falls, Garmin shed gains on new Apple watch
RE
01:50aApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
01:38aDEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS CLIMATE ACTION AND E : Naughten - collection plans for removing Stockpiles of Farm Tyres
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3TESLA CUSTOMERS MAY FACE LONGER RESPONSE TIME AS DELIVERIES RISE: Musk
4THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
5Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.