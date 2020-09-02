UK house prices surge to new high, Nationwide says

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British house prices leapt to hit
an all-time high in August, mortgage lender Nationwide said on
Wednesday, adding to signs of a sharp rebound in the country's
housing market after the coronavirus lockdown.
Prices jumped by 2.0% from July, the biggest month-on-month
increase since 2004 and far outstripping the median forecast for
an increase of 0.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.
Nationwide said prices were 3.7% higher than a year earlier.
The Reuters poll had pointed to a 2.0% annual increase.
"House prices have now reversed the losses recorded in May
and June and are at a new all-time high," Robert Gardner,
Nationwide's chief economist, said.
The COVID-19 lockdown had prompted people to rethink the
kind of home they want to live in as well as creating pent-up
demand, Gardner said.
Home-buyers have also been given an incentive by British
finance minister Rishi Sunak, who cut a tax for house purchases
in July as he sought to spark the broader economy which shrank
by a record 20.4% in the April-June period.
Other measures of the housing market have pointed to
bounce-back too.
Data published on Tuesday by the Bank of England showed
mortgage approvals rose unexpectedly strongly in July.
"However, most forecasters expect labour market conditions
to weaken significantly in the quarters ahead as a result of the
after-effects of the pandemic and as government support schemes
wind down," Gardner said.
"If this comes to pass, it would likely dampen housing
activity once again in the quarters ahead."
Sunak has shunned calls to extend his huge, state-funded job
retention scheme which is being wound down and is due to expire
at the end of October. Economists expect a sharp rise in
unemployment in the coming months.
Nationwide said the average price of a home hit 224,123
pounds ($299,876) in August, up from just under 170,000 pounds
10 years ago.
($1 = 0.7474 pounds)
(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)