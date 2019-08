Halifax said house prices fell 0.2% on the month, compared with economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 0.3% rise, while the annual growth rate dropped to 4.1% from 5.7%.

Halifax's annual growth rates remain elevated compared with other measures of British house prices -- which point to a broadly flat picture -- and Halifax said its annual figures were boosted by weak prices a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)