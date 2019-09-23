Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK households' financial worries hit five-year high - IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Vegetables are displayed for sale inside a supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British households' worries about the outlook for their personal finances rose to their highest in almost six years in September, pushing a broader measure of consumer sentiment to a four-month low, a monthly survey showed on Monday.

The IHS Markit Household Finance Index sank to 43.1 in September from August's reading of 43.6, driven by greater reluctance to make big purchases, concerns about job security and the most negative outlook since November 2013.

"(The) latest data suggest that the robust performance of the UK labour market may not be sufficient enough to dispel the pessimistic financial outlook, which could ultimately see weaker consumption trends at a time where the economy hinges on domestic resilience," IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aNavis begins $500 million-plus sale of Australia education equipment co-sources
RE
05:29aOil edges further above $64 on doubts over Saudi supply
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12a'Nightmare, nightmare' - tourists stranded after Thomas Cook collapses
RE
05:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor heads to Russia for Tsentr-2019 military drills
PU
05:12aQATARGAS OPERATING : delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Petrobangla
PU
05:09aGlobal stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
RE
05:02aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
PU
05:01aUK households' financial worries hit five-year high - IHS Markit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group