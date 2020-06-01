Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK inflation expectations for year ahead stay above average - Citi/YouGov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:25am EDT
Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale outside a shop in east London

The British public's average expectations for inflation over the next 12 months remained higher than average at 3.1% last month but extended the largely stable pattern after jumping in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated, a survey showed.

The Citi/YouGov inflation survey, published on Monday, also showed inflation expectations for 5-10 years ahead increased to 3.0% in May from 2.9% in April.

The survey of 2,014 people was conducted by YouGov on May 22 and May 23.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53aEuro, Aussie gain on economic recovery hopes
RE
06:53aEuro, Aussie gain on economic recovery hopes
RE
06:50aOil steady as OPEC+ considers extension to crude curbs
RE
06:49aChina asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources
RE
06:48aCoty appoints Chairman Peter Harf as CEO
RE
06:44a'Lemon' or not, Trump is stuck with Phase 1 China trade deal
RE
06:43aOil steady as OPEC+ considers extension to crude curbs
RE
06:39aSemiconductor Manufacturing International plans China IPO - prospectus
RE
06:36aBrazil's Embraer reports $292 million loss on coronavirus, failed Boeing deal
RE
06:34aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Up on softer-than-feared Trump response to China, Vietnam leads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : COMPLETES $90 MILLION RETAIL PORTFOLIO SALE
2THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group