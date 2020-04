The Office for National Statistics said annual growth in unit labour costs - how much it costs employers for one worker to produce a fixed amount of output - slowed to 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 3.2% in the third quarter.

Annual growth in output per hour - normally a key driver of long-term living standards - remained weak at 0.3% in the fourth quarter, unchanged from its growth rate in the three months to September.

