Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK launches fund to help fast-growing businesses through coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 07:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British finance minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a coronavirus news conference in Londonngoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British finance minister Rishi Sunak launched a new scheme on Monday to protect fast-growing and innovative companies from the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1.25 billion pound package comprises a 500 million pound fund for high-growth companies and separate support totalling 750 million pounds for companies involved in research and development.

The British government has been scrambling to upgrade its measures to reduce the scale of the damage to the world's fifth-largest economy.

A survey last week from the Office for National Statistics showed that 25% of businesses had paused trading since the lockdown.

"This new, world-leading fund will mean (companies) can access the capital they need at this difficult time, ensuring dynamic, fast-growing firms across all sectors will be able to continue to create new ideas and spread prosperity," Sunak said in a statement.

The support for companies involved in research comprises loans and grants from Innovate UK, Britain's innovation agency, the finance ministry said. The first payments will be made by mid-May.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:41pAsia shares off to cautious start, U.S. crude slides
RE
08:06pJapan March exports fall 11.7% year/year - MOF
RE
08:01pOil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001
RE
07:40pCORONAVIRUS RELIEF DEAL FOR U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES MAY COME MONDAY : Trump
RE
07:40pOil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001
RE
07:25pUK shopping trips plummet and housing market freezes after lockdown
RE
07:17pUK launches fund to help fast-growing businesses through coronavirus crisis
RE
06:56pDEVEX RESOURCES : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region
PU
06:53pTrump says getting close to a deal with Democrats on U.S. coronavirus stimulus
RE
06:10pMcKinsey predicts near doubling of unemployment in Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
2BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
3MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
5ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : TRANSCON™ PTH: Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward Presentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group