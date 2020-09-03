Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK launches review into terrorism reinsurance fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:09am EDT

Britain's finance ministry has launched a review of terrorism reinsurer Pool Re, which helps insurers pay out claims on property damage caused by terror or militant attacks.

The Treasury said its latest five-yearly review was designed to ensure the UK's terrorism reinsurance market worked effectively and in the public interest.

It will consider whether the level of risk sharing between the state and private firms is appropriate and whether its rules should be updated, given ongoing growth of the terrorism reinsurrance market, the ministry said.

The reinsurance fund, set up in 1993, acts as a backstop to insurers paying out claims on property damage and business interruption.

It is financed by the insurance industry with government backing, and pay outs depend on the British government deeming an attack to be terror-related.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22aChina commerce ministry, on india banning chinese apps, says indian actions violate the legal interests of chinese investors and services providers
RE
03:21aChina commerce ministry, on india banning chinese apps, says china seriously concerned, resolutely opposes
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aIndian Oil Corp-chartered VLCC catches fire off Sri Lanka -sources
RE
03:09aUK launches review into terrorism reinsurance fund
RE
03:07aOil prices hover around multi-week lows on demand worries
RE
03:03aU.S. recovery, slow and uneven, is hampered by 'uncertainty' - Fed survey
RE
02:58aChevron delays restart of Gorgon LNG unit to Oct for extra repairs
RE
02:56aChina plans new policies to develop domestic semiconductor industry - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : U.S. CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Canadian cable firm Cogeco's top investor rejects $8 billion bid from Altice USA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group