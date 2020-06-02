Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK lends 21 billion pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London

British small businesses have borrowed more than 21 billion pounds under a government-guaranteed coronavirus programme in May, well ahead of other support schemes.

The Treasury said lending under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme had risen to 21.3 billion pounds by May 31, up from 18.5 billion pounds on May 24.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme hit 8.9 billion pounds by May 31, from 8.15 billion pounds the week before.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aUK households rush to repay debt, mortgage approvals slump - BoE
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09aShares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain
RE
05:07aIndonesia raises 24.35 trillion rupiah from debt auction, above target
RE
05:07aShares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain
RE
05:06aOil prices rise before OPEC+ meeting about extending output cuts
RE
05:01aUK house prices fall by most since 2009 as COVID hits - Nationwide
RE
05:00aEd Tech JPA Consortium in Calif. Contracts with Edupoint to Expedite Procurement of Synergy SIS
SE
04:52aUK lends 21 billion pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group