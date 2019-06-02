Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK manufacturing growth weakens as EU customers stay away - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
An employee looks up at goods at the Miniclipper Logistics warehouse in Leighton Buzzard

LONDON (Reuters) - British manufacturing growth has weakened over the past couple of months as European companies decided to divert supply chains away from the world's fifth-biggest economy while the Brexit crisis rumbled on, an industry survey showed on Monday.

The Make UK manufacturing organisation and accountants BDO said output and orders continued to grow but at a slower rate than in the early months of 2019.

Britain's economy picked up early this year, helped by the biggest rise in factory output in 20 years as companies raced to stockpile goods to avoid disruption to supply chains in the run-up to the original March 29 Brexit deadline.

But the latest quarterly Make UK survey showed a weakening of hiring and investment intentions.

"Earlier this year there was clear evidence that industry was on steroids as companies stockpiled. Underneath, however, there is now growing evidence of European companies abandoning UK supply chains," Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson said.

He added that Asian customers were also balking at the discord surrounding the outlook for British trade terms.

Make UK expects British factory output to grow just 0.2% this year and 0.8% in 2020, weaker than the rest of the economy.

The Make UK/BDO survey covered 344 companies between May 1 and May 22.

The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS monthly survey of British factories is due at 0830 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect it to show manufacturing growth cooled somewhat in May.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pUK manufacturing growth weakens as EU customers stay away - survey
RE
06:32pFACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
RE
06:28pPICK YOUR POISON : For Fed, it's higher inflation or an inevitable return to QE
RE
06:16pEXPLAINER : The Fed wants ideas on how to target inflation
RE
05:40pMexico and U.S. gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
RE
05:39pMexico and U.S. gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
RE
05:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Employment, Manufacturing
DJ
05:12pChina, Mexico Signal Willingness to Step Up Trade Talks With U.S. -- update
DJ
04:59pCYCLONES IDAI AND KENNETH : International partners pledge support for reconstruction and resilience building for Mozambique
PU
03:18pMexican president says he wants to stay friends with Trump, American people
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google outage affects YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite
4STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED : STARPHARMA : signs second oncology agreement with AstraZeneca
5KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : Data Centres invests in edge data centre developer and operator, Etix Gr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About