UK markets watchdog calls for scrutiny of work-from-home trading

05/27/2020 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: London trading screen shows market slump

Financial firms must check if their market surveillance systems can spot suspicious transactions adequately as traders work from home, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

"During this period, we encourage a particular focus on maintaining robust market surveillance and suspicious transaction and order reporting by relevant market participants, in the context of changes in market conditions and the current use of alternative working arrangements," the FCA said in a bulletin.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

