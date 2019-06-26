UK mortgage approvals edge off April high - UK Finance

The number of mortgages approved for house purchase dropped to 42,384 in May from April's more than two-year high of 42,898, while net mortgage lending rose by 1.364 billion pounds after a 1.780 billion-pound increase in April.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, mortgage approvals were the highest since June 2016, the month Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum.

Consumer lending growth picked up slightly to an annual growth rate of 4.1% in May from April's 3.8%.

