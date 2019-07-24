Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK mortgage approvals near two-year high in June - UK Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:44am EDT
Sold new build homes are seen on a development in south London

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of mortgages approved for British house purchases edged up to one of its highest levels in the past two years last month, though credit card lending grew at a slower pace, data from industry body UK Finance showed on Wednesday.

Consumer demand has generally been robust since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, but the housing market has slowed, especially in London and surrounding areas.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Tuesday that there were signs the slowdown in the housing market had bottomed out.

The number of mortgages approved for house purchase rose to 42,653 in June, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, up from 42,407 in May and close to April's two-year high of 42,792.

Net credit card lending slowed to 119 million pounds in June from 247 million pounds in May, the lowest since a contraction of 54 million pounds in December 2018.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes jobs as trade ban bites
RE
04:56aU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
04:55aJapan-South Korea slanging match over tiny islands dragged again into Olympic arena
RE
04:53aSouth African consumer inflation flat 4.5% in June
RE
04:44aUK mortgage approvals near two-year high in June - UK Finance
RE
04:40aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:38aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:38aEurozone Lending Held Steady in June
DJ
04:36aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:06aEuro zone business growth stumbles in July, outlook gloomy - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
4DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first-half profit boosted by Iberdrola plants deal
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group