Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK mortgage approvals show first annual rise in 14 months - UK Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:45am CET
Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - A decline in the number of mortgages approved by British high-street banks flattened out last month, with the first year-on-year rise since September 2017, figures from industry group UK Finance showed on Friday.

Britain's housing market has slowed since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, and other surveys this month have shown anxiety among consumers and businesses ahead of the planned departure on March 29.

Friday's data showed British banks approved 39,403 mortgages for house purchase in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from 39,640 in October but up by 0.2 percent from November 2017 -- the first annual rise in 14 months.

"The housing market is struggling for momentum in the face of still relatively limited consumer purchasing power, fragile consumer confidence and, possibly, wariness over higher interest rates," Howard Archer, chief economist at consultants EY ITEM Club, said.

Many economists expect house prices to be flat or marginally higher next year, as weakness in London and surrounding areas weighs on faster price growth in other parts of Britain, though the Bank of England has said falls of as much as a third are possible if Brexit descends into chaos.

Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government plans to seek parliamentary approval for her Brexit deal in the week starting Jan. 14, after scrapping a vote before Christmas due to opposition from lawmakers of all parties.

Without a deal, Britain faces major economic disruption from the reintroduction of tariffs and customs checks at its borders.

UK Finance said credit card lending picked up slightly last month, though this mostly reflected a shift in preferred payment means rather than higher borrowing, with credit cards offering better consumer protection for purchases such as holiday travel.

Net lending to non-financial businesses fell by the most since May, dropping by 656 million pounds ($829 million).

"Overall lending to businesses has remained subdued in this period of economic uncertainty," UK Finance's managing director for commercial finance, Stephen Pegge, said.

The Bank of England will publish November mortgage and consumer credit data from a wider range of lenders on Jan. 4.

($1 = 0.7910 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden and John Stonestreet)

By David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54pOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
12:53pOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
12:32pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Nowhere near the end of the shutdown, Trump's Irak visit creates controversy
12:25pYANKEES IN TALKS WITH AMAZON, SINCLAIR TO BID FOR YES NETWORK : Wsj
RE
12:19pBank profits need to fall in fight against money laundering - ECB's Knot
RE
12:15pUgandan shilling trades stable as importer and banks' demand recedes
RE
12:11pModi's clampdown on e-commerce in India may not win back votes of small retailers
RE
11:56aModi considers three options to aid Indian farmers hit by low crop prices - sources
RE
11:50aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius pays farewell call on Prime Minister
PU
11:50aESCOSA ESSENTIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF SOUTH AU : Electricity distribution and retail licence exemption application – IBA Wilpena Solar Pty Ltd
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.