UK needs to maintain trade defences for some industries - minister

"In general, with our European partners, of course they should be zero, we want to preserve that, we don't want to have any disruption on trade," Clark told lawmakers.

"There are some industries, take the ceramics industry for example which I think has a very important future as well being important now, there has been some very aggressive anti-competitive dumping from China, in particular, and we need to retain the defences on that," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)