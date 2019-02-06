Log in
UK needs to maintain trade defences for some industries - minister

02/06/2019 | 06:31am EST
Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark is seen outside of Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs to maintain its trade defences for some industries, business minister Greg Clark said when asked about reports that the government is considering eliminating tariffs on most imports if there is a no-deal Brexit.

"In general, with our European partners, of course they should be zero, we want to preserve that, we don't want to have any disruption on trade," Clark told lawmakers.

"There are some industries, take the ceramics industry for example which I think has a very important future as well being important now, there has been some very aggressive anti-competitive dumping from China, in particular, and we need to retain the defences on that," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

