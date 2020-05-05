Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 12:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A lorry with car carrier trailer leaves the Honda car plant in Swindon

British new car sales slumped by around 97% in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 with factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

Lockdown measures have been in place across Europe since mid-March to contain the pandemic, leading to the closure of many businesses and limiting people's movements.

In February 1946, just a few months after the end of World War Two, just 4,044 new cars were sold in Britain, which was still undergoing rationing and trying to rebuild after wartime destruction, under its first majority Labour government.

Last month, around 4,000 cars were registered with most of the sales being fleet purchases, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It further downgraded its full-year forecast to 1.68 million registrations compared with last year's total of 2.31 million cars.

The SMMT will publish its final figures at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aThai April headline CPI falls 2.99%, biggest drop in over 10 years
RE
01:24aTHE LATEST U.S. TREASURY GUIDANCE ON PPP (UPDATED MAY 4) : Clarification and Answers for Lenders and Small Business Borrowers
PU
01:21aIndonesia's first-quarter GDP growth slows to weakest since 2001 on virus curbs
RE
01:21aIndonesia first-quarter GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001
RE
01:20aCoronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy - global survey
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSingapore Retail Sales Declined 13.3% in March
DJ
01:15aFormer Australian boom town carves road to coronavirus recovery
RE
01:13aU.S., UK launch post-Brexit video trade talks amid coronavirus recession
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
4INTOUCH HOLDINGS : INTOUCH : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led by GeoPost
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group