Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland Britain

New car registrations in Britain fell by an annual 40% in March as the coronavirus crisis hit the economy and forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, preliminary data from an industry group showed on Monday.

Sales totalled around 250,000 units, making it the weakest March -- typically one of the top two selling months of the year -- since 1999 when bi-annual plate changes were introduced.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a shutdown of much of the economy last month as his government sought to slow the spread of coronavirus. March accounted for nearly 20% of total registrations in 2019 as it is one of two annual occasions when a new licence plate series is issued.

Car sales in Britain have been falling since hitting a record high in 2016. The SMMT's latest forecast, published in January, predicted a drop in full-year demand of just over 2.5% to 2.25 million cars.

The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders is due to publish its full data for March at 0800 GMT.

(Writing by William Schomberg and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aOil edges down after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting
RE
03:05aKids Staying Home From School can Keep Busy with a Spotted Lanternfly Egg Hunt in the Yard
SE
03:04aUK public's inflation expectations surge in March - Citi/YouGov
RE
02:55aEuropean stock index futures jump as coronavirus death toll slows
RE
02:52aGerman Manufacturing Orders Fell in February But By Less Than Expected -- Update
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:41aUK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits
RE
02:38aSingapore flags $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus
RE
02:36aANTOFAGASTA : Los Pelambres Expansion project will remain on care and...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
3SILVER : EXCLUSIVE: Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Markets revise trading rules, hours, circuit breakers as volatility surges
5The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group