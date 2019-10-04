Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK new car sales rise only 1.3% in September - SMMT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:31am EDT
Bentley cars go through final quality control as they come off the production line at their factory in Crewe

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations increased by a weak 1.3% in the important sales month of September as demand picked up only slightly from a double-digit drop in the same month last year when stricter emissions rules hit the market.

A total of 343,255 vehicles were sold in September, one of two months each year when licence plate series changes typically prompt high demand, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

"We expected to see a more significant increase in September, similar to those seen in France, Germany, Italy and Spain," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"Instead, consumer confidence is being undermined by political and economic uncertainty."

In September 2018, demand slumped by just over 20% as tougher emissions rules came into force in the European Union, disrupting the availability of certain vehicles and prompting some automakers to offer sales incentives ahead of the change.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Insurers have relatively sustainable equity investments
PU
05:02aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, India hold the twelfth defence policy dialogue
PU
05:00aEUROPE : European stocks aided by Fed hopes even as worst week in a year looms
RE
04:57aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : responds to FCA interim report on its market study into the pricing of home and motor insurance
PU
04:52aTaiwan Sept exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens
RE
04:47aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Most of Slovenia's trade in goods was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters and importers
PU
04:45aMalaysia's Petronas sets up $350 million venture capital fund
RE
04:43aSouth African defence group Denel reports $125 mln loss
RE
04:42aDE-RISKING : the hidden issue hindering SDG progress and threatening survival of small island states
PU
04:37aEUREX FURTHER ON THE WAY UP : September figures overall satisfying
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group