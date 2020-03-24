Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:15pm EDT
Commuters walk through Canary Wharf in London

More than four million British businesses will be able to apply for a three-month extension for filing their accounts so they can prioritise managing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced on Wednesday.

Companies House, which registers limited companies and provides company information to the public, requires businesses to submit their accounts and reports each year and any that do so late are usually issued with an automatic penalty.

The government has announced a huge package of support for businesses hard-hit by the spread of coronavirus, including paying a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff and a new loan programme for small firms.

"We have outlined a business support package on an unprecedented scale, backing companies and their employees through these challenging times," business minister Alok Sharma said in a statement.

"But it is important that our support is not limited to financial assistance. We are determined to help businesses in any way we can, so that they can focus all their efforts on dealing with the impact of Coronavirus, and this new offer of a three-month extension for filing accounts is a part of that."

Companies will have to apply for the extension, but those citing coronavirus will automatically and immediately be granted an extension, the government said, and applications should take around 15 minutes through an online system.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAsian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow
RE
08:43pTWO MORE NYSE FLOOR TRADERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
08:38pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East
PU
08:33pSome in BOJ warned of economic slump as they eased in March - summary
RE
08:28pRON KIND : Reps. Kind, DelBene, and Sewell Push for Tariff Relief for Health Care System, Small Businesses, and Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
08:17pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing plans 737 MAX production restart by May - sources
RE
08:15pUK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus
RE
08:13pTrump administration debates 90-day tariffs deferral - Bloomberg News
RE
08:09pUK should widen coronavirus wage guarantee to self-employed - think tank
RE
08:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, 2020 
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
3THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY : MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clipper..
4SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Update
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group