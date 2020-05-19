Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

UK opens books on launch of new 40-year bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:47am EDT

Britain opened order books on Tuesday for the sale of several billion pounds' worth of a new government bond maturing in October 2061, one of the bookrunners involved in the syndication said.

The 0.5% 2061 gilt <GBT0H61=> is initially priced to yield the same or 0.5 basis points more than the 4% January 2060 gilt.

The launch of a new 10-year gilt via syndication last week - part of the government's planned surge in borrowing to help pay for its coronavirus response programme - drew record orders worth more than $100 billion.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and UBS are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.78% 6.6 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
MORGAN STANLEY 8.02% 40.28 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
UBS GROUP AG 1.29% 9.706 Delayed Quote.-21.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:47aUK opens books on launch of new 40-year bond
RE
05/18Utilities Up As Traders Bet On Lower Interest Rates -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05/18Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
05/18Bank of England not ruling out negative rates in future - Tenreyro
RE
05/18Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
05/18EU lawmakers voice support for equal capital treatment of euro bonds
RE
05/18Britain heading for sub-zero rates club, money markets bet
RE
05/18Investors Bet on ECB in Risky Bond Buying Spree -- Update
DJ
05/18Italy set to provide state guarantees on up to 19 billion euros in bank bonds
RE
05/18Investors Bet on ECB While Lapping Up Risky Government Bonds
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group