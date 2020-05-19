UK opens books on launch of new 40-year bond

Britain opened order books on Tuesday for the sale of several billion pounds' worth of a new government bond maturing in October 2061, one of the bookrunners involved in the syndication said.

The 0.5% 2061 gilt <GBT0H61=> is initially priced to yield the same or 0.5 basis points more than the 4% January 2060 gilt.

The launch of a new 10-year gilt via syndication last week - part of the government's planned surge in borrowing to help pay for its coronavirus response programme - drew record orders worth more than $100 billion.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and UBS are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)