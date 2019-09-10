Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK pay growth hits 4% for first time since 2008 but hiring slows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the financial district of Canary Wharf, London, Britain 28 September 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's workers received their biggest pay rises in more than 11 years this summer as the unemployment rate fell back to its lowest since the mid-1970s, official data showed on Tuesday.

But there were some signs of nervousness among employers as the latest deadline for Brexit approached. Hiring was weaker than expected by economists and vacancies fell to their lowest level since the end of 2017.

The Office for National Statistics said total earnings growth, including bonuses, rose by an annual 4.0% in the three months to July, up from 3.8% in the three months to June for its strongest increase since mid-2008.

Pay growth is watched closely by the Bank of England to gauge future inflation pressures, and the latest increase was stronger than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

"Once adjusted for inflation, they have now gone above 2% for the first time in nearly four years," ONS statistician David Freeman said.

Excluding bonuses, which smooths out some volatility, pay growth slipped back to 3.8%, in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, back to its joint lowest since the three months to January 1975.

But job creation was lower than expected at 31,000, weaker than the median forecast of 53,000 in the Reuters poll.

Vacancies fell too, hitting their lowest level since late 2017 at 812,000.

Britain's economy contracted in the second quarter, raising the prospect of a recession before the country leaves the European Union, although that risk diminished after data on Monday showed a stronger than expected recovery in the month of July.

The labour market has proven surprisingly strong since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, something many economists attribute, in part, to employers hiring workers that they can later lay off rather than making longer-term commitments to investment.

However, some recent surveys of companies have suggested employers are turning more cautious about hiring as Britain approaches its new Brexit deadline of Oct. 31.

A survey published week showed the number of workers hired for permanent jobs via recruitment agencies in Britain fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in August as the Brexit crisis deepened.

(Reporting William Schomberg and David Milliken)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.8954 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aGERMAN FINANCE MINISTER : Agreement in U.S.-China trade dispute urgently needed
RE
04:48aUK pay growth hits 4% for first time since 2008 but hiring slows
RE
04:42aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Emphasizes Financial Consumer Protection in Revised Regulation
PU
04:42aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Post Net Inflows of US$430 Million in June 2019 & First Semester Level Reach US$3.6 Billion
PU
04:40aIraq resists U.S. pressure to reduce Iranian gas imports
RE
04:31aKenyan shilling strengthens against the dollar
RE
04:24aBank of England's Vlieghe warns of risks from new stimulus ideas
RE
04:22aSCANIA : Finland's first LNG truck with a plug-in battery crane
PU
04:22aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Harmonised Labour Cost Index
PU
04:21aYen slides to five-week lows as risky bets thrive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Car makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
5Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group