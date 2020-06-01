Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK pension scheme USS to ditch sectors including tobacco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commuters walk to work over Westminster Bridge in central London

Universities Superannuation Scheme, Britain's largest private pension scheme by assets, said it plans to ditch companies in a number of sectors it deems "financially unsuitable" over the long term, including tobacco manufacturing.

Companies which make more than 25% of their revenues from thermal coal and those with ties to controversial weapons including cluster munitions, landmines and white phosphorus will also be excluded, it said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aChina halts some U.S. agri purchases amid Hong Kong tensions - Bloomberg News
RE
04:57aHong Kong April retail sales plunge 36.1% year-on-year as coronavirus hammers
RE
04:56aAZARBAYJAN RESPUBLIKASININ MARKAZI BANKI : Information on results of CBA deposit auction on attraction of funds
PU
04:47aTed Baker seeks 95 million pounds in latest coronavirus share sale
RE
04:46aOPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months, sources say
RE
04:45aUK factories suffer sharp fall in May, but less than in April - PMI
RE
04:31aCorrection to Economic Fall Out Coronavirus Developing World Article May 29.
DJ
04:26aStocks scale 3-month peak, dollar sags on reopening joy
RE
04:24aCzech, Polish PMIs remain deep in red as factories wait on orders rebound
RE
04:22aStocks scale three-month peak, dollar sags on reopening joy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2Buyout funds launch $3 billion bid for Spain's MasMovil
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Light King's Advertising Reigns Supreme In Seventh Circuit
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
5SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro CEO Computex Keynote - 5G Infrastructure Innova..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group