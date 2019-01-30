Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK public inflation expectations fall sharply in January - Citi/YouGov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 03:31am EST
FILE PHOTO - Fruit is displayed for sale at a market stall in Great Yarmouth

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations of future inflation have fallen sharply this month, though uncertainty about the future path of inflation has risen due to the unclear prospects for sterling from the Brexit process, a monthly survey showed.

Public expectations for inflation over the coming year sank to 2.6 percent in January from 2.9 percent, while expectations for the next 5-10 years fell to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent, the Citi/YouGov survey showed.

The proportion of people surveyed who did not know what would happen to inflation rose to a record high of 21 percent.

"With no-deal Brexit still possible and many expecting sterling to depreciate significantly in that case ... uncertainty has spiked. This uncertainty likely weighs on household decisions and thus economic activity as well," Citi economists Christian Schulz and Ann O'Kelly said.

The survey of 2,018 people took place between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says allegations result of Nissan executives opposing integration plans with Renault
RE
04:11aItaly business morale hits new low in January, but consumers more upbeat
RE
04:07aGerman auto supplier Bosch to expand into charging, parking services
RE
04:04aMalaysia's December exports pick up, boosting trade surplus
RE
03:53aBritain proposes tougher stewardship code for asset managers
RE
03:51aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
03:42aAussie shines as inflation rises; yuan advances
RE
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loom
RE
03:37aJapan brings forward fiscal surplus target, doubts remain
RE
03:36aFrench consumer spending fell more than expected in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.