The public expects inflation over the next 12 months to rise to 3.2%, up from 2.9% in July.

"Such high levels have previously usually been associated with high energy prices," economists at Citi said in a research note.

"However, in the absence of those at the moment, the increase could be driven by rising chances of a rupture with the EU on Oct. 31, which could lead to higher consumer prices via tariffs, supply disruptions and weaker sterling."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Jason Neely)