UK readies emergency transport to bring in supplies in no-deal Brexit

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington announced on Tuesday that the Department for Transport is leading a cross-government approach to ensure ministries have the capability to bring in supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Just four months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the world's largest bloc, the risk of a no-deal Brexit is rising, with the leading candidate to be the next prime minister Boris Johnson saying he was willing to leave without a deal.

"Guaranteeing the supply of critical ‘category 1’ goods, including medicines, medical products, veterinary medicines and chemicals remains an essential element of the government’s No Deal contingency planning," Lidington said in a statement.

"The government is therefore undertaking steps to secure freight capacity for suppliers of these goods in a No-Deal scenario."

Britain’s transport ministry faced ridicule earlier this year after stacking up a £50 million loss for cancelling contracts to charter extra ferries to bring in essential supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The decision to award the contracts has been a major political embarrassment after it emerged the government handed out a 14 million pound contract for extra ferries to a company that owned no ferries and published terms and conditions on its website that appeared to be for a takeaway food business.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)