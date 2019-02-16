Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK regional airline Flybmi goes into administration blaming Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 03:09pm EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybmi has gone into administration and has cancelled all flights with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Saturday, blaming Brexit uncertainty as one of the reasons for its collapse.

A spokesperson for British Midland Regional Ltd said the company had taken the decision due to increased fuel and carbon costs and to uncertainty arising from Britain's plans to leave the European Union on March 29.

The airline, based in the English East Midlands, operates 17 planes flying to 25 European cities. It employs 376 people in Britain, Germany, Sweden and Belgium.

"We sincerely regret that this course of action has become the only option open to us, but the challenges, particularly those created by Brexit, have proven to be insurmountable," the company said.

Spikes in fuel and carbon costs had undermined efforts to move the airline into profit.

It added: "Current trading and future prospects have also been seriously affected by the uncertainty created by the Brexit process, which has led to our inability to secure valuable flying contracts in Europe and lack of confidence around bmi's ability to continue flying between destinations in Europe."

The airline, which said it carried 522,000 passengers on 29,000 flights in 2018, advised customers with bookings to contact their bank or payment card issuer to obtain refunds.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones and Stephen Addison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pUK regional airline Flybmi goes into administration blaming Brexit
RE
01:02pIMF's Lagarde urges deeper structural reforms in Ukraine
RE
11:55aPhilippines' Duterte signs law boosting central bank's powers
RE
11:15aNew White House, Congressional Spending Fights on the Horizon
DJ
10:17aTax Shortfalls Widen New York's Revenue Gap
DJ
08:15aChina's Property Market, Once a Lifeline, Now Carries Economic Risks
DJ
08:09aRussian court orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to be kept in custody until April 13
RE
07:31aGOVERMEDIA PLUS CANADA CORP : . Announces Commercial Agreement With Swiss Blockchain Startup SonoCoin for Cryptocurrency Payment Transactions
AQ
05:27aEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : conducts 8th round of free trade discussions with Mercosur
PU
03:18aSouth African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent - SEC filing
2ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Suddenly Spending Millions on Anti-Money Laundering
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Leaves New York but Not the Spotlight
4ANGLO AMERICAN : Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Ex-Goldman Banker in 1MDB Case Yields on U.S. Extradition -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.