Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK regulator sticks to 14 pounds a share floor for Sky from Disney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:29am CEST
A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Takeover Panel said on Thursday it had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox's TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast succeed in taking control of the British broadcaster.

The price is designed to reflect the level of the offer Disney is making for Fox, and its holding in Sky.

The regulator had set the level of a possible mandatory Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share on July 13. But it has had to hold a series of hearings since then to review the level after a number of groups appealed the decision.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26aGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : IMPACT Connected Car second call now open
PU
09:19aOil edges up as China, U.S. set trade talks, but markets wary of slowing demand
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Export and import price indices - June 2018
PU
09:06aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Combating illicit tobacco
PU
09:00aChina nearly quadruples infrastructure approvals in July
RE
08:54aRoyal London says first half operating profit up one percent
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Asian shares trim losses on renewed Sino-U.S. talks; Turkey, China worries weigh
4COMET HOLDING AG : COMET GROUP: Sales growth in first half of year – One-time write-down lowers net inco..
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Strong first half of the year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.