UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1% in March from February, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the sharpest drop since the Office for National Statistics records began in 1996.

A longer-running series which excludes fuel sales dropped by the most since it began in 1988, down by 3.7% on the month.

Compared with March last year, total sales were down 5.8%, also a bigger fall than expected by economists in the poll and the largest on record.

Food sales volumes were up by a record 10.4% in March from February as many people stocked up on essentials for the government's stay-at-home order.

But clothing sales tumbled by 34.8%, the ONS said.

