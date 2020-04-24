Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liverpool

British retail sales fell by the most on record in March, official figures showed on Friday, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus shutdown which closed many businesses in the second half of the month.

Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1% in March from February, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the sharpest drop since the Office for National Statistics records began in 1996.

A longer-running series which excludes fuel sales dropped by the most since it began in 1988, down by 3.7% on the month.

Compared with March last year, total sales were down 5.8%, also a bigger fall than expected by economists in the poll and the largest on record.

Food sales volumes were up by a record 10.4% in March from February as many people stocked up on essentials for the government's stay-at-home order.

But clothing sales tumbled by 34.8%, the ONS said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aJapan's Hoshino Resorts to shift its focus to domestic travellers
RE
02:51aU.S. oil firm Continental Resources halts shale output, seeks to cancel sales
RE
02:51aNew Zealand Considers All Tools, Even the Taboo, as Pandemic Knocks Economy
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Niger on the way towards the implementation of the United Nations Legal Identity Agenda
PU
02:37aOil prices rise, capping week of historic turmoil over coronavirus
RE
02:36aAsian stocks fall, Europe set to follow on doubts over coronavirus drug
RE
02:33aOil prices rise, capping week of historic turmoil over coronavirus
RE
02:27aUK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Collaboration to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities For its C..
4FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. : THE GROWING WORRY FOR BONDHOLDERS: Getting 'primed'
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE &NDASH; FIRST QUARTER 2020: Sales Growth of +1% Confirming Our Solid Business Model ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group