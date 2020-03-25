UK retailers fear biggest fall in sales since 2009 - CBI

The CBI distributive trades survey's retail sales balance dropped to -3 in March from +1 in February, and the expected reading for next month is -26, the lowest since April 2009.

"These are extraordinary times for the retail sector," CBI economist Ben Jones said.

"Grocers are seeing a temporary increase in demand because of coronavirus. But many other retailers are seriously suffering as households put off non-essential purchases and social distancing keeps people away from the high street," he said.

