Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK retailers fear biggest fall in sales since 2009 - CBI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a sale sign on a retail shop on Oxford Street in London

LONDON, (Reuters) - British retail sales fell this month as the coronavirus hit demand for products other than food, and the outlook for April is the bleakest since 2009, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday.

The CBI distributive trades survey's retail sales balance dropped to -3 in March from +1 in February, and the expected reading for next month is -26, the lowest since April 2009.

"These are extraordinary times for the retail sector," CBI economist Ben Jones said.

"Grocers are seeing a temporary increase in demand because of coronavirus. But many other retailers are seriously suffering as households put off non-essential purchases and social distancing keeps people away from the high street," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg; uk.economics@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aEXCLUSIVE : ECB's Lagarde asked euro zone ministers to consider one-off 'coronabonds' issue - officials
RE
07:23aGerman government parties support including aid for start-ups in coronavirus aid package - document
RE
07:23aEXCLUSIVE : India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn - sources
RE
07:19aUK retailers fear biggest fall in sales since 2009 - CBI
RE
07:17aLAYOFFS AND FOOD LINES : How the pandemic slams the poorest U.S. workers
RE
07:17aDollar slips on $2 trillion U.S. plan, 'riskier' currencies gain
RE
07:16aEXCLUSIVE : India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn - sources
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3ARCELORMITTAL : Thyssenkrupp to cut 3,000 jobs at struggling steel unit
4S&P 500 : China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
5BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group