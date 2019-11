Javid said his party would appoint a new governor of the bank "very, very quickly" if it wins a parliamentary election on Dec. 12, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Reuters reported last month that the government would not name a successor to Carney before the election.

Carney, is due to leave the central bank on Jan. 31, which is also the latest deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.

