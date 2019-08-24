Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's Johnson tells Trump: Lower your trade barriers to seal UK deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump greets British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a pre-G7 summit phone call to U.S. President Donald Trump to demand he lower trade barriers and open up parts of the U.S. economy to British firms, citing a wide range of markets from cars to cauliflowers.

The two spoke on Friday ahead of the meeting of world leaders in the French resort of Biarritz, where they are expected to talk up the prospect of a bilateral trade deal once Britain leaves the European Union.

"There is a massive opportunity for Britain but we must understand that it is not all going to be plain sailing," he said during his flight to France, relaying details of the call to traveling reporters.

"There remain very considerable barriers in the U.S. to British businesses which are not widely understood."

Johnson listed what he said were restrictions or tariffs on shower base units, wallpaper, fabric, cars, railway carriages, pork pies, cauliflowers, micro-brewery beer, insurance, public procurement contracts, bell peppers, wine and rulers.

Brexit advocates, including Johnson, have hailed the ability to strike free trade deals with countries such as the United States as one of the main benefits of leaving the EU. Critics say the terms that Trump will demand are likely to damage the British economy in the long run.

The two leaders are due to meet in person on Sunday morning, which is expected to result in more positive talk about a trade deal, building on a previous promise made by Trump to agree a "fantastic" deal.

Nevertheless, Johnson has used the trip to indirectly criticize Trump, saying a global trade war needed to de-escalate, and that those responsible for rising tariffs could be held responsible for damaging the world economy.

Wary of Britain being seen as what French President Emmanuel Macron called a "junior partner of the United States", the government has also in recent days sought to dampen down the idea of a swift bilateral agreement, stressing that they would not rush into a one-sided deal.

"There are massive opportunities for UK companies to open up, to prise open the American market," Johnson told reporters.

"We intend to seize those opportunities but they are going to require our American friends to compromise and to open up their approach because currently there are too many restrictions."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Ros Russell)

By William James
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.16% 0.9065 Delayed Quote.0.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pChina warns U.S. to stop 'wrong' trade actions or face consequences
RE
06:56pUK PM Johnson to tell Trump to de-escalate trade tensions
RE
06:44pUK'S JOHNSON TELLS TRUMP : Lower your trade barriers to seal UK deal
RE
06:20pWORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR : BoE's Carney
RE
06:00pNext Bank of England chief must be independent and 'first class' - PM Johnson
RE
04:31pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAG : Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados Sign Energy MOU
PU
03:35pGerman finance minister backs plans for wealth tax - Handelsblatt
RE
03:31pFed's Mester sees downside risk from escalating trade war
RE
03:06pROGER MARSHALL : Marshall speaks out against Administration waivers
PU
01:11pFrance says social media platforms will still sign hate speech pledge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney
2UK'S JOHNSON TELLS TRUMP: Lower your trade barriers to seal UK deal
3Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
4APPLE : From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
5QUALCOMM : Qualcomm Wins Antitrust Respite -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group