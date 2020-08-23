UK's Johnson urges parents to send their kids back to school

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson on Sunday called on parents to send their children back
to school next month after the summer holidays, which he views
as a key step to helping the country and its economy recover
from the coronavirus lockdown.
Johnson followed up on a warning over the weekend from
medical advisers who said that students faced bigger risks from
missing out on their education than from catching the virus.
"The risk of contracting COVID-19 in school is very small
and it is far more damaging for a child's development and their
health and well-being to be away from school any longer,"
Johnson said in a statement.
"This is why it's vitally important that we get our children
back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends.
Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our
children than returning to school."
Schools shut their doors in March, except for the children
of key workers, and reopened in June for only a small number of
pupils.
Getting students back to school would give parents a chance
to return to their workplaces, which the government is
encouraging to help the economy recover from its record 20%
contraction in the second quarter.
However, confidence in the government's approach to
schooling took a hit last week when education minister Gavin
Williamson was forced into a U-turn over examination results.
The chief medical officers to the governments of England,
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Saturday said there was
a very low rate of severe disease in children, even if they
caught COVID-19, and an exceptionally low risk of dying.
An opinion poll published by polling firm YouGov on Aug. 4
showed that 25% of respondents believed that schools should not
reopen in September, with 57% saying that children return to the
classroom.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)