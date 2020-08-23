Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's Johnson urges parents to send their kids back to school

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called on parents to send their children back to school next month after the summer holidays, which he views as a key step to helping the country and its economy recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson followed up on a warning over the weekend from medical advisers who said that students faced bigger risks from missing out on their education than from catching the virus.

"The risk of contracting COVID-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child's development and their health and well-being to be away from school any longer," Johnson said in a statement.

"This is why it's vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends. Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school."

Schools shut their doors in March, except for the children of key workers, and reopened in June for only a small number of pupils.

Getting students back to school would give parents a chance to return to their workplaces, which the government is encouraging to help the economy recover from its record 20% contraction in the second quarter.

However, confidence in the government's approach to schooling took a hit last week when education minister Gavin Williamson was forced into a U-turn over examination results.

The chief medical officers to the governments of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Saturday said there was a very low rate of severe disease in children, even if they caught COVID-19, and an exceptionally low risk of dying.

An opinion poll published by polling firm YouGov on Aug. 4 showed that 25% of respondents believed that schools should not reopen in September, with 57% saying that children return to the classroom. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pUK's Johnson urges parents to send their kids back to school
RE
05:00pU.S. FDA authorizes use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus
RE
05:00pU.s. fda authorizes emergency use of convalescent plasma on hospitalized covid-19 patients
RE
04:26pShell employees launch N82m free feeding programme at isolation centres
PU
04:26pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers
DJ
02:35pTrump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19- WaPo
RE
02:15pNew York City Faces Toughest Fiscal Crisis Since the 1970s
DJ
02:06pTurkey extends work of Mediterranean exploration ship through Aug. 27
RE
01:33pRepublicans, Democrats trade blame for stalled U.S. coronavirus aid legislation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Facing a Profitability Crisis, Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Antibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
3BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
5FACEBOOK : UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group