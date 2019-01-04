Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's Ofgem bans Economy Energy from taking on new customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 09:11am CET
The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has banned independent supplier Economy Energy from taking on new customers until the company resolves its customer service issues.

Ofgem said it has enforced the ban because of a decline in Economy Energy’s customer service, the regulator said on Friday, citing the company's complaints-handling processes and standards as well as billing and payment procedures.

The ban will be in place for up to three months initially for Economy Energy to take steps to improve and expand its customer contact procedures via email and webchat, address billing and payment failures and issue customer refunds in a timely manner, Ofgem said.

The provisional order also prevents Economy Energy from requesting one-off payments and increasing direct debits.

If the company fails to make improvements within three months, Ofgem can extend the ban and revoke the supplier's licence if it fails to improve after that.

"Ofgem is taking action to protect customers from suffering more harm from the unacceptable level of customer service provided by Economy Energy," said Anthony Pygram, Ofgem's director of conduct and enforcement.

"We expect the supplier to take immediate action to rectify its failings or face having its ban extended."

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aZambia says audit shows mining firms in arrears to government
RE
09:17aEx-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on U.S. charges over Mozambique loans
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11aUK's Ofgem bans Economy Energy from taking on new customers
RE
09:11aUK shop prices rise at fastest pace in nearly six years - BRC
RE
09:11aUK house prices take pre-Brexit hit - Nationwide
RE
09:07aDecline in South Africa's private sector eases, fanning recovery hopes -PMI
RE
09:00aAB Inbev's Zimbabwe unit ends cash plan amid govt opposition
RE
08:53aOil prices rise by more than 1 pct on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.