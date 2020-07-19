Log in
UK's Raab says clear Uighurs in China suffered human rights abuses

07/19/2020 | 05:02am EDT

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday it was clear the Uighur minority in China had suffered abuses of their human rights.

"It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on, which is why in Geneva at the UN we raised this with 27 partners ... to call out the government of China for its human rights abuses of the Uighurs, also of Hong Kong," Raab told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.

Beijing's ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming told the same programme that most Uighurs were living happily and that ethnic minorities in China were treated as equals. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

