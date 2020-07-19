UK's Raab says clear Uighurs in China suffered human rights abuses

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary
Dominic Raab said on Sunday it was clear the Uighur minority in
China had suffered abuses of their human rights.
"It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights
abuses going on, which is why in Geneva at the UN we raised this
with 27 partners ... to call out the government of China for its
human rights abuses of the Uighurs, also of Hong Kong," Raab
told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.
Beijing's ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming told the same
programme that most Uighurs were living happily and that ethnic
minorities in China were treated as equals.
