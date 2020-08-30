UK's Sunak considers sweeping tax hikes to plug COVID-19 hole, newspapers say

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi
Sunak is considering a sweeping set of tax increases to help fix
the huge hole in the public finances left by the coronavirus
pandemic, two newspapers said.
Tax hikes suggested by Treasury officials could raise an
extra 20-30 billion pounds a year, the Telegraph and the Sunday
Times reported, and some of them could be announced in an autumn
budget statement by Sunak.
However, officials working for Prime Minister Boris Johnson
are fiercely opposed to a major tax raid on wealthier voters and
want to consider spending cuts instead, the Telegraph said.
Britain's public debt has passed 2 trillion pounds ($2.7
trillion), pushed up by emergency spending on Sunak's
coronavirus job retention scheme, tax cuts for businesses and
consumers and even a dining-out subsidy to coax people back into
restaurants.
Sunak has previously said some taxes will need to rise over
the medium term.
But he is under pressure to provide more support for
employers when the job retention scheme - under which the state
has paid 80% of salaries for most workers kept on in their jobs
- expires at the end of October.
The reported tax increases under consideration ranged from a
sharp jump in corporation tax - which is currently far below the
international average - cutting incentives for private pension
contributions and increasing capital gains tax rates.
The Sunday Times said a reduction in foreign aid was under
consideration. The Telegraph said officials were considering an
end to a freeze on fuel duty and a tax for online retailers.
The Sunday Times said Sunak was considering a proposal to
boost the corporation tax rate to 24% from 19% to raise 12
billion pounds next year, rising to 17 billion in 2023-24.
A Treasury spokesman said: "We do not comment on speculation
about tax changes ahead of fiscal events."
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20% in the second
quarter, the largest decline of any big country. There have been
signs of a bounce-back but unemployment is expected to rise
sharply as the job retention scheme is wound down.
Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
think-tank, said it was too soon to raise taxes because of the
uncertainty over the economy. The economy also faces a possible
shock if London and Brussels fail to strike a trade deal soon on
the relationship with the European Union once a Brexit
transition period expires at the end of the year.
"The trick they need to play in this budget is to get the
right level of stimulus as opposed to the reverse, whilst
persuading people that they are taking seriously the need to
deal with the deficit in the medium run," he told The Telegraph.
($1 = 0.7491 pounds)
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and William Schomberg
in London
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)