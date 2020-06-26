Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's Sunak sets 'extraordinarily high' bar for company bailouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 06:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would set an "extraordinarily high" for bailing out individual companies that are struggling as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg Television reported on Friday.

Britain's government has underwritten around 40 billion pounds in loans to businesses, and given 11 billion pounds in support for wages, but Sunak said he would be very reluctant to offer more.

"The bar for companies accessing taxpayers' support in a bespoke and significant way is extraordinarily high and should be extremely rare," he said, adding that any such support would come with "significant strings attached".

"If we are in a situation like that, we would obviously expect financial investors and creditors to significantly share in the burden," Sunak added in the television interview.

Britain is steadily lifting coronavirus restrictions after a lockdown at the end of March that led to a 20% collapse in economic output. Non-essential shops reopened on June 15, and pubs and restaurants will resume business on July 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give a speech on the economy next week.

However, both the Bank of England and government budget forecasters have warned of the potential for unemployment to surge as the government phases out temporary support measures later this year.

"There are very tragic projections for what might happen to employment," Sunak said.

Preserving every job would be impossible, but the government would do its best to help people find new jobs, he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:05aDoggy Dashing on June 27  Walking Together to Save Lives
SE
07:02aPandemic aid watchdog steps into partisan war over bailouts
RE
06:59aMOSAIC : Announces Petitions Seeking U.S. Countervailing Duties on Phosphate Fertilizer Imports from Morocco and Russia
PU
06:59aGRØN GENOPRETNING : EIB finansierer det største solenergiprojekt i Andalucía, Spanien
PU
06:59aINVESTERINGSPLANEN FOR EUROPA : EIB finansierer Windkraft Simonsfelds østrigske vindmølleparker
PU
06:59aGRØN PAGT : Kul- og andre kulstofintensive regioner og Kommissionen lancerer platformen for retfærdig omstilling
PU
06:58aAccounting firms must help in Wirecard case - Germany
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
3XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - New share capital registered
5DBV TECHNOLOGIES : DBV Technologies Provides Operational and Business Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group