Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's big-spending budget tees up 100 billion pounds more borrowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:57pm EDT

Britain will borrow almost 100 billion pounds more in coming years than predicted just a few months ago, according to official forecasts that do not yet take into account the likely economic hit from coronavirus.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered a big-spending budget to parliament on Wednesday, just hours after the Bank of England slashed interest rates.

Figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), whose forecasts underpin government fiscal plans, showed cumulative public sector net borrowing from the current 2019/20 financial year through to the end of 2023/24 will total 290.6 billion pounds.

That was up from the OBR's previous forecast of 194.1 billion pounds published in December.

"The Chancellor has announced the largest sustained fiscal loosening since Norman Lamont's pre-election Budget in 1992," the OBR said.

To finance the spending splurge, Britain said it plans to issue 156.1 billion pounds of government bonds in the upcoming 2020/21 financial year, less than forecast by primary dealers but still the most since 2012/13.

British government bond prices rose slightly after the issuance plan was published by the Debt Management Office.

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48pChina's coronavirus epicentre sees single-digit cases for first time
RE
11:42pTaiwan central bank sees prolonged virus impact, unsure if GDP target can be met
RE
11:36pOil slumps 6% as U.S. bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic
RE
11:36pAustralia Plans $11 Billion Stimulus Package in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
11:27pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico to invite oil and gas investment, no auctions for now
RE
11:26pChina to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again
DJ
11:20pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
11:19pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group