Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:59pm EDT
Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street on the last Saturday before Christmas, in London

(Reuters) - Britain's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to say on Thursday that Britain's economy will fall into a recession next year and that its economy will be 3% smaller in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.

The OBR's five-year forecast predicts that growth will contract in 2020 as the UK economy officially enters into a recession, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.90289 Delayed Quote.0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12pJapanese official says negotiating teams working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:02pFACEBOOK : G7 finance leaders voice scepticism over Libra - Japan finmin
RE
06:01pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
05:59pUK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
RE
05:58pPelosi Says Deal on Debt Ceiling, Spending Levels Needed by Friday--2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pUSW UNITED STEELWORKERS : Names New Chair of Union's Rubber/Plastic Industry Council
PU
05:15pCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Businesses Respond to MPs' Foreign Lobbying Against CETA
PU
05:13pCloud growth fuels IBM profit beat, shares rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
2METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD : METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : provides asset update on royalties and streams
3NGEX RESOURCES INC : NGEX RESOURCES : Announces Closing of the Spin-Out of the Los Helados Property; Name Chan..
4SALINI IMPREGILO SPA : SALINI IMPREGILO : starts actions for its own protection and market safeguard in refere..
5OASA PHARADR : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Inv..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About