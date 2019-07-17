UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
07/17/2019 | 05:59pm EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to say on Thursday that Britain's economy will fall into a recession next year and that its economy will be 3% smaller in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.
The OBR's five-year forecast predicts that growth will contract in 2020 as the UK economy officially enters into a recession, the newspaper said on Wednesday.