Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's labour market slump eases in July, but outlook grim - REC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London

The downturn in Britain's labour market eased further in July as more of the economy reopened following the coronavirus lockdown, but the outlook remains bleak as employers expect a wave of redundancies to follow, a survey showed on Thursday.

The figures from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG underscore the challenge facing authorities as they grapple with an uneven economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The Bank of England will release its latest quarterly economic outlook at 0600 GMT, having previously warned of a sharp rise in unemployment later this year to rates higher than those in the 2008-09 financial crisis.

REC said demand for staff continued to fall and at 43.4 in July - up from 34.3 a month before - the survey's index of demand for staff remained well below the 50 level that represents an increase in hiring.

The survey, based on the responses of up to 400 recruiters, is one of the gauges of the labour market watched by BoE officials.

"With the softest rates of decline seen for five months, it's encouraging to see the downturn in recruitment easing as parts of the economy reopen," said James Stewart, vice chair at KPMG.

"However, we are still a long way from being out of the woods."

Stewart said unemployment was likely to rise after the furlough scheme, which has supported 9.6 million jobs during lockdown, expires at the end of October.

The supply of available workers soared in July by the largest amount since the depths of the financial crisis in December 2008, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : Mina do Barroso University of Minho Report
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:42aBank of England Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Steady
DJ
02:40aBank of England sees slower recovery from COVID hit
RE
02:25aUK's labour market slump eases in July, but outlook grim - REC
RE
02:25aGerman Manufacturing Orders Rose on Month in June
DJ
02:22aAbu Dhabi's Etihad Airways loses $758 mln in first half
RE
02:21aReuters poll - long positions on s. korean won more than double, highest since dec 2018
RE
02:21aReuters poll - investors increase long positions on most asian currencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo deal
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Misses 2Q Net Profit Market Views Amid Higher-than-Expected Impairments
5ADECCO GROUP AG : ADECCO : Q2 revenue falls 28%, sees improvement in July
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group