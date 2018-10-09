Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's summer spending spree cools in September - surveys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 01:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The shadows of shoppers are cast onto the ground in Birmingham

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers turned more cautious about their spending in September after going on a summer spree, two surveys showed on Tuesday, suggesting the overall economy can no longer cope on them quite as much to soften the drag of Brexit.

Shops reported total spending edged up by an annual 0.7 percent last month, the slowest rise since October last year apart from a slump in April which was distorted by the timing of the Easter holiday, the British Retail Consortium said.

A broader measure of consumer spending by Barclaycard increased by the smallest amount in five months, rising by an annual 3.9 percent.

"We've seen spending return to a more modest level as consumers balance their budgets after a longer than usual summer of spend," Esme Harwood, a Barclaycard director, said.

Household consumption accounts for about 60 percent of Britain's economy. The Bank of England and other forecasters have been surprised by its strength since the Brexit vote in 2016, even as pay growth has lagged behind inflation.

The propensity of consumers to spend has helped to soften a slowdown in the overall economy.

But there have been signs that after a summer heatwave and the soccer World Cup, households have turned a bit more cautious. The BoE last week reported the weakest increase in borrowing by consumers in nearly three years.

Nearly half of the consumers surveyed by Barclaycard -- 46 percent -- were planning to spend less on Christmas this year than they did in 2017, she said.

The BRC data showed that on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the effect of changes in store space, retail sales fell 0.2 percent in September, the first non-Easter decline since October last year.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS -0.78% 169 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aAsia stocks at 17-month low amid China concerns
RE
02:31aKuwait’s market little changed; volume dips
AQ
02:30aAsia stocks at 17-month low amid China concerns
RE
02:29aPakistan Requests IMF Bailout Talks -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:28aBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : September suffers from summer hangover
PU
02:18aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : These are the champions - of the arts!
PU
01:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign investment on upswing despite headwinds
PU
01:42aIreland to boost budget package amid warning from watchdog
RE
01:38aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Ambassador to Lebanon
PU
01:38aCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Budget to set tone for post-Brexit economy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
2FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed
3IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravta..
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present New Data From Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2018 Congres..
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 13 Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.