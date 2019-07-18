Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's top tax official to step down in the Autumn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most senior tax official, Jon Thompson, who angered many supporters of leaving the European Union, is to resign in the Autumn.

Thompson, permanent secretary at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), even received two death threats last year after disclosing that Brexiteers' preferred post-EU customs option would cost 20 billion pounds.

"It’s been a tremendous privilege to lead HMRC for more than three years, so to leave now has not been an easy decision for me to make," Thompson said in a statement. He said his department is "prepared for Brexit and the challenges it will bring."

Thompson will take on a new role as chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.37% 0.89939 Delayed Quote.0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Former Hedge Fund Portfolio Manager to Pay More than $700,000 in Monetary Sanctions for Fraudulently Mismarking Swaps
PU
01:53pTrade, earnings caution weigh on stocks; oil drops
RE
01:50pUK's top tax official to step down in the Autumn
RE
01:50pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Hungary has an interest in the global economy being as free and unrestricted as possible
PU
01:41pU.S.-China trade talks continue, in-person meeting may be planned - Mnuchin
RE
01:37pU.S.-China trade talks continue, in-person meeting may be planned - Mnuchin
RE
01:35pLAND O'LAKES : O'Lakes SUSTAIN, AGCO work together to deploy cutting-edge equipment in support of farmer-led stewardship
PU
01:25pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Chairman Supports Common Understanding of G7 Competition Authorities on Competition and the Digital Economy
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About