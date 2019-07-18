UK's top tax official to step down in the Autumn

Thompson, permanent secretary at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), even received two death threats last year after disclosing that Brexiteers' preferred post-EU customs option would cost 20 billion pounds.

"It’s been a tremendous privilege to lead HMRC for more than three years, so to leave now has not been an easy decision for me to make," Thompson said in a statement. He said his department is "prepared for Brexit and the challenges it will bring."

Thompson will take on a new role as chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)