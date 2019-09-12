Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 01:44am EDT
An electronic billboard displaying a British government Brexit information awareness campaign advertisement is seen in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government's plans for a no-deal Brexit warn of severe disruption to cross-Channel routes, affecting the supply of medicines and certain types of fresh foods, and say that protests and counter-protests will take place across the country, accompanied by a possible rise in public disorder.

The "Operation Yellowhammer" worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on Aug. 2, the government said, nine days after Boris Johnson became prime minister, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.

The document, which looks at the worst that could happen if Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal, said public and business readiness for such an outcome would likely be low, in part because of continued political confusion in the run-up to Brexit day.

It said lorries could have to wait up to two and a half days to cross the English Channel and British citizens could be subject to increased immigration checks at EU border posts.

"Certain types of fresh food supply will decrease," it said. "There is a risk that panic buying will cause or exacerbate food supply disruption."

It said the flow of traffic across the English channel could be reduced by as much as 60% on the first day after a no-deal Brexit. The worst disruption could last for up to three months.

Traffic queues could affect fuel deliveries, disrupting supplies in London and south-east England, and panic buying could cause shortages in other parts of the country, it said.

Cross-border financial services would be affected as would information-sharing between police and security services, according to the document.

Documents from Operation Yellowhammer were first published in the Sunday Times newspaper on Aug. 18.

Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating "no-deal" preparations, said then that the document was old and did not reflect current levels of preparedness.

He said on Wednesday that assumptions contained in the five-page published document were currently being reviewed, but they were the most recent complete iteration of the plans.

The opposition Labour Party said the document confirmed the severe risks of a no-deal Brexit.

"It is completely irresponsible for the government to have tried to ignore these stark warnings and prevent the public from seeing the evidence," said Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer.

"Boris Johnson must now admit that he has been dishonest with the British people about the consequence of a No Deal Brexit."

In releasing the document, Gove was acceding to a request from lawmakers. But he refused to make public the advice of government advisers about Johnson's decision to prorogue, or suspend, parliament from Monday until Oct. 14.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled that decision was unlawful on Wednesday, prompting calls for lawmakers to return to work.

Gove said the publication of advice given to ministers would be an "inappropriate and disproportionate" use of parliamentary procedure, and the individuals would have no right to reply.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.89305 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aAmid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
RE
02:37aSaudi energy minister says every country should comply with OPEC+ oil output cuts
RE
02:37aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : The PBC Conducted CBS Operation on September 11
PU
02:36aRetailer John Lewis could not mitigate no-deal Brexit
RE
02:30aBears ease grip on most Asian currencies as trade worries ebb
RE
02:22aBritain's Co-op posts lower profit, flags Brexit risks
RE
02:17aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Vice-Minister D. Skusevičius meets with new Latvian Ambassador
PU
02:13aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Holds 2019 Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner for BSP Stakeholders in Region III
PU
02:13aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Stadig fleire føretak nyttar sosiale medium
PU
02:13aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Average number of pensioners and average monthly pension in second quarter of 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : pushes back profitability target to fiscal 2020
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT plans to cut 2,300 jobs by Jan 2020
5ALPHABET : EXPLAINER: Advertising executives point to five ways Google stifles business
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group